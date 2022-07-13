Greene County Humane Society to host Empty the Shelter adoption event - here's what you need to know

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Humane Society is hosting an "Empty the Shelter" adoption event through the end of the month.
It is part of the Bissell Pet Foundation's annual effort to find homes for animals.
The foundation is sponsoring adoptions which means fees will be $50 or less.
In Linton, the cost is:
- adult dogs are $50
- kittens are $25
- cats are free
Empty the Shelter events have helped more than 96,000 pets find homes since 2016.
People interested in adopting can apply online through the humane society website before their visit to the shelter.