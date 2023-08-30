Greene County group uses Labor Day weekend as a chance to plan ahead for next year's total solar eclipse

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Greene County will soon be able to plan where they will watch next year's total solar eclipse.

According to Forbes Magazine, Greene County, Indiana, is one of the best places to watch this celestial phenomenon.

So, Labor Day weekend, eclipse watchers can pick a spot and plan ahead.

The sun will be 45 degrees above the horizon on Labor Day weekend. That is the same angle where the sun will be on April 8.

On that day, the county will experience darkness for over four minutes.

Places to check out the eclipse include Bloomfield Park and the Bloomfield High School parking lot.

The Greene County Eclipse Committee spokesperson, Tasha Hudson, calls it a "once in a lifetime" event.

"It gives you goosebumps, and once it gets in your system, you really want to see another one," says Hudson.

Hudson hopes people will choose to stay in Greene County because it is in a rural area with unobstructed skies.