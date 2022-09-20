Greene County General Hospital is spreading awareness during suicide prevention month

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana says more than 1,000 have died from suicide every year from 2016.
Indiana's suicide rate has been higher than the national suicide rate since 2000.
One local hospital is encouraging you and your loved ones to be alert this suicide prevention month.
Greene County General Hospital is looking to keep Hoosiers informed during suicide prevention month.
Now, let's take a look at what you can do to ensure safety in your home.
Greene County General Hospital says it's important to recognize signs someone may be trying to harm themselves.
Jill Bailey, a social worker at the hospital says catching these signs is critical.
"Are they giving away things? Are they beginning to talk about being a burden or talking about, maybe they may be open about talking about not wanting to live anymore," Bailey said.
If you recognize this, the hospital says it's important to make things as safe as possible in your home.
There are a few things you can do to make sure your hose is as safe as can be.
Bailey says removing or locking up medicine and firearms is important.
She says above all, people need to have open, honest conversations.
Check-in on someone who is expressing deep sadness, giving away possessions, or showing disinterest in things that used to be exciting.
She says doing this can build trust and ultimately, save lives.
"You can also begin to develop a different level of relationship with that person so that if they are feeling down again, they know that they will not be judged," Bailey said.
The hospital says suicides became more common during the pandemic.
That's something they're hoping to curb.
"That's so important because during covid everyone was so isolated. And that was not something that was beneficial for any of us," Bailey said.
If you or a loved one is struggling and needs help, call the national suicide prevention lifeline.
That number is 9-8-8.