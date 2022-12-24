Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week.
The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday.
Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier, Barrett Kapperman, Trey Sparks, and Michael Osborn. Bryan Woodall will serve as Chief of Police.
The goal is to increase safety measures and provide another layer of protection for patients.