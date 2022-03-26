Greene County crash leaves one in the hospital

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious crash in Greene County leaves one man in the hospital.
The Greene County Sheriff's office says this happened on County Road 700 just before 5:00 p.m. on Friday. This is just North East of State Road 59.
The sheriff's office says 37-year old Travis Glenn St. John of Jasonville was driving westbound when he suddenly, diverted off the road, inverted and flipped the car upside down and was then ejected. St. John then requested an air evacuation.
He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis via Air Evacuation 39 with several broken bones and a head injury.