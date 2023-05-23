Greene Co. teen charged with attempted murder after Jasonville shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County prosecutor's office has charged an 18-year-old with attempted murder.
Ayvin Wittgren of Bloomfield also faces charges of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
Last Tuesday, Jasonville police responded to a shots fired on South Washington Street. A witness told police the gunshots came from a fight.
Police learned it was a fight between two groups of teens, both of whom were armed.
Wittgren said he fired shots because he was scared and did not intend to hurt anyone.
His initial court hearing will take place Thursday morning.