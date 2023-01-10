Greencastle man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a chase with a child in the car

GREENECASTLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greencastle man is facing several felony charges after leading state troopers on a car chase.
It happened Monday evening in Putnam County.
A state trooper tried to pull over Darell Goff. Police say the 44-year-old refused to stop.
During the chase, police say Goff shot at the troopers patrol car. He eventually stopped - got out of the car, and ran.
Then, a child got out of the car and ran toward the trooper.
Police say Goff then barricaded himself into a nearby home. One person was inside the home and was able to get out safely.
The Indiana State Police SWAT team responded to the house. Goff surrendered and was arrested.
Goff is facing six different felony charges.
They include resisting arrest, neglect of a dependent, and criminal recklessness.