Greek's Pizzeria opening in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Greeks Pizzeria will open its doors in Terre Haute next month.
The new restaurant will be located at 600 Wabash Avenue.
There are over 40 locations of this restaurant throughout Indiana.
Owner, Justin Fox, says he thinks it will be a big hit in Terre Haute because it is close to Indiana State University.
The restaurant will offer a variety of pizzas, pasta, and sandwiches.
Fox believes it will be a big hit with the community.
"We're really hoping to work with the community work with Indiana State and get as many people in here as possible and check everything out and try it" he shares.
There is no official opening date, but you can expect it to open in March.