Greater than a grade - Northview DECA students use their project to bring more buzz to Brazil

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow
evening to a crest of 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher
amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and
river flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Greater than a grade - Northview DECA students use their project to bring more buzz to Brazil

  • Updated
  • 0

BRAZIL, Ind., (WTHI) - Northview High School students -- Sierra Paul, Vivian Etling, and Mia Bell are DECA teammates.

It's an organization that focuses on teaching students the fundamentals of business and entrepreneurship. Each year, students in DECA are required to come up with a project that they will then present at the conference the following March.

This trio decided to dedicate their work to bringing more buzz to their hometown of Brazil, Indiana.

Since November of 2021, they have produced seven homemade commercials to highlight businesses and non-profits in the area.

They tell News 10 Brazil is often overlooked.

"We're not tech-savvy or anything, so we were like alright, we'll figure it out. Then we started our Facebook page, and we started gaining followers...and the followers just kept coming," Northview DECA President Sierra Paul said.

So, with just a few pieces of equipment, the girls got straight to work.

"Our setup is pretty small, we have a tripod that we borrow from the school, then we also have a mic. Everything we use is from the school, and we take it from my iPhone 12," Paul said.

Their Facebook page has racked up more than 400 followers in just a few months.

Gottcha Coffee was one of their first partners, and owner, Mary Gottsche, tells News 10 it's been a blessing.

"I was so thrilled that they wanted to do it because I know it helped them with their class, but it helped us because we were able to get it in the public. I've had so many people say, 'we didn't even know you were here,'" Gottsche said.

The girls tell News 10 -- no matter the outcome in March, they have learned valuable lessons that will stick with them far beyond the due date.

"The passion to go and do something because they all wanted to help people or starting a coffee shop like this, and they just went and did it. I think that is something we can all learn from," DECA team member Vivian Etling said.

The team's goal is to film a total of 15 commercials before the conference in March.

If you'd like to follow along on their journey or be their next customer you can contact them here.

