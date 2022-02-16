Greater than a grade - Northview DECA students use their project to bring more buzz to Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind., (WTHI) - Northview High School students -- Sierra Paul, Vivian Etling, and Mia Bell are DECA teammates.
It's an organization that focuses on teaching students the fundamentals of business and entrepreneurship. Each year, students in DECA are required to come up with a project that they will then present at the conference the following March.
This trio decided to dedicate their work to bringing more buzz to their hometown of Brazil, Indiana.
Since November of 2021, they have produced seven homemade commercials to highlight businesses and non-profits in the area.
They tell News 10 Brazil is often overlooked.
"We're not tech-savvy or anything, so we were like alright, we'll figure it out. Then we started our Facebook page, and we started gaining followers...and the followers just kept coming," Northview DECA President Sierra Paul said.
So, with just a few pieces of equipment, the girls got straight to work.
"Our setup is pretty small, we have a tripod that we borrow from the school, then we also have a mic. Everything we use is from the school, and we take it from my iPhone 12," Paul said.
Their Facebook page has racked up more than 400 followers in just a few months.
Gottcha Coffee was one of their first partners, and owner, Mary Gottsche, tells News 10 it's been a blessing.
"I was so thrilled that they wanted to do it because I know it helped them with their class, but it helped us because we were able to get it in the public. I've had so many people say, 'we didn't even know you were here,'" Gottsche said.
The girls tell News 10 -- no matter the outcome in March, they have learned valuable lessons that will stick with them far beyond the due date.
"The passion to go and do something because they all wanted to help people or starting a coffee shop like this, and they just went and did it. I think that is something we can all learn from," DECA team member Vivian Etling said.
The team's goal is to film a total of 15 commercials before the conference in March.
If you'd like to follow along on their journey or be their next customer you can contact them here.