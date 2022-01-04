Great Dane's $50 million dollar expansion project is approved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A $50 million dollar investment is coming to one Wabash Valley community.
This comes after a unanimous vote by the Vigo County Council Tuesday night. Council members approved the economic revitalization and tax abatement expansion project for Great Dane of Terre Haute.
The new project will not only bring a multi-million dollar investment back to Vigo County, but it also will bring 125 new highly-skilled jobs.
"That is always what is exciting about these projects is being able to invest in the local community," Matthew Johnson, the plant manager at Great Dane in Terre Haute, said. "It's where I live, my family lives, my employees live, so it's exciting to be able to invest and see the improvements here."
Great Dane is one of the leading truck trailer manufacturers in the nation. Within the company, there are two main aspects of production. They are assembly and fabrication.
Now with the newly approved expansion, this will take eight of the nine Great Dane facilities nationwide and bring all fabrications operations to Vigo County.
"It's a great investment for Great Dane to be able to improve both our operations and the quality of our product as we are consolidating major fabrication operations into Terre Haute and Vigo County."
And with a unanimous vote by the Vigo Council Tuesday night, this leaves council president Aaron Loudermilk hopeful for the future of Vigo County.
"It's nice to see those organizations see that there is value in Vigo County and West Central Indiana," Loudermilk said. "$50 million dollars is a lot of money. For them to invest into their current operations to that level shows they have confidence in our community and confidence in our workforce to do that."
Great Dane is already making preparations for construction. It's hoping to break ground within the next month.