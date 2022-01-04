You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Great Dane's $50 million dollar expansion project is approved

  • Updated
  • 0
Great Dane Terre Haute

Great Dane Approved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A $50 million dollar investment is coming to one Wabash Valley community.

This comes after a unanimous vote by the Vigo County Council Tuesday night. Council members approved the economic revitalization and tax abatement expansion project for Great Dane of Terre Haute.

The new project will not only bring a multi-million dollar investment back to Vigo County, but it also will bring 125 new highly-skilled jobs.

"That is always what is exciting about these projects is being able to invest in the local community," Matthew Johnson, the plant manager at Great Dane in Terre Haute, said. "It's where I live, my family lives, my employees live, so it's exciting to be able to invest and see the improvements here."

Great Dane is one of the leading truck trailer manufacturers in the nation. Within the company, there are two main aspects of production. They are assembly and fabrication.

Now with the newly approved expansion, this will take eight of the nine Great Dane facilities nationwide and bring all fabrications operations to Vigo County.

"It's a great investment for Great Dane to be able to improve both our operations and the quality of our product as we are consolidating major fabrication operations into Terre Haute and Vigo County."

And with a unanimous vote by the Vigo Council Tuesday night, this leaves council president Aaron Loudermilk hopeful for the future of Vigo County.

"It's nice to see those organizations see that there is value in Vigo County and West Central Indiana," Loudermilk said. "$50 million dollars is a lot of money. For them to invest into their current operations to that level shows they have confidence in our community and confidence in our workforce to do that." 

Great Dane is already making preparations for construction. It's hoping to break ground within the next month.

