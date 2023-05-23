Grass clippings in roadways could have deadly consequences

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Many homeowners want to keep their lawns looking neat and tidy.
While mowing, some people blow their grass clippings into the roadway.
What may seem harmless can have dangerous consequences.
"It becomes slick, especially for motorcycles or bicyclists," said Vincennes Police Sergeant Aaron Luce.
It can also cover fog lines and clog storm drains putting everyone on the roadway at risk.
Indiana does not have a state law against blowing grass into the roadway.
Many cities, including Vincennes, have ordinances against blowing grass clippings onto city streets.
In Illinois, grass clippings in the roadway are viewed as littering.
"If people could just take a couple of extra seconds to blow that back in the yard or pick it up," said Luce.
In a poll on News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield's Facebook page, almost 90% of people make sure to blow grass clippings away from the road.
Do you blow your grass clippings in the road while mowing?
Others mention making efforts to clean up clippings from the roadway if they do.
Luce says it's really easy to dispose of those unwanted grass clippings in Vincennes.
"It can be placed in your trash and curbside containers and it gets picked up. It's pretty easy and the city works with you on that."
Depending on the location, those who violate the rule could be ticketed or fined.