 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grants work to help local colleges with future development

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local higher ed institutions received big grants for future development.

READI, in association with RDA, hosted a meeting on Tuesday to discuss local projects in development due to the grants.

Each institution received funds from the state's $500 million READI program.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation heads the READI program.

Two of the five institutions involved were Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

ISU President Deborah Curtis said the university would use the grant to develop an early learning center.

Doctor Janet Clark of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, said that the college would use their grant for an equine event center.

Recommended for you