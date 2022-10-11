Grants work to help local colleges with future development

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local higher ed institutions received big grants for future development.
READI, in association with RDA, hosted a meeting on Tuesday to discuss local projects in development due to the grants.
Each institution received funds from the state's $500 million READI program.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation heads the READI program.
Two of the five institutions involved were Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
ISU President Deborah Curtis said the university would use the grant to develop an early learning center.
Doctor Janet Clark of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, said that the college would use their grant for an equine event center.