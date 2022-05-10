Grants are helping students get a head start in secondary education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Setting students up for success while still in high-school, that's what the GEO grants aim to do.
The GEO Foundation stands for Greater Education Opportunities. The Vigo County Schools Corporation will receive a grant worth $1.2 million through the program.
The Vigo County School Corporation held a meeting about what all the program entails. It gives high school students the chance to earn free college credits before graduating.
"I think this is a wonderful opportunity for Terre Haute in the sense that your got your high school students being given an opportunity for free to take real college courses while in high school on any of the four universities that are local here," says the President of the GEO Foundation Kevin Teasley.
Those four universities include Indiana State University, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Ivy tech, and Rose-Hulman.