...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday,
May 20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Grants are helping students get a head start in secondary education

VCSC

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Setting students up for success while still in high-school, that's what the GEO grants aim to do.

The GEO Foundation stands for Greater Education Opportunities. The Vigo County Schools Corporation will receive a grant worth $1.2 million through the program.

The Vigo County School Corporation held a meeting about what all the program entails. It gives high school students the chance to earn free college credits before graduating.

"I think this is a wonderful opportunity for Terre Haute in the sense that your got your high school students being given an opportunity for free to take real college courses while in high school on any of the four universities that are local here," says the President of the GEO Foundation Kevin Teasley.

Those four universities include Indiana State University, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Ivy tech, and Rose-Hulman.

