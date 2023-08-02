Grants are available for Indiana cities in the path of next year's solar eclipse

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The total solar eclipse taking over the Wabash Valley isn't happening until next year - but that doesn't mean the fun can't start now.
That's why the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement, with the help of the Simons Foundation, is opening up applications for its solar eclipse grant.
That money will go to supporting eclipse-related arts and cultural activities in rural Indiana communities. The goal is to unite people for the historic event.
Grants go up to $2,000. To be eligible, organizations must be in a town with a population under 50,000 and in the path of totality.
This is only for Indiana communities. The priority deadline is September 1. Learn how to apply here.