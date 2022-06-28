Grants aim to enhance life in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Central Plaza is coming to the City of Sullivan thanks to $1.5 million in "READI" funding.
The plaza will be located just south of the Sullivan Civic Center. The name came from the old Central Elementary School that used to sit on the property.
There will be a big archway and an aquatic feature for kids to play in and folks to cool off and enjoy.
The city's mayor, Clint Lamb, says they also plan to put restrooms at the location.
Amber Hunt, the director of the Civic Center, says she can't wait for this to happen.
"I'm just looking forward to seeing an even busier Sullivan Central Plaza. I just think there's so much activity going on already and I can't wait to see even more," Hunt said.
Lamb says if there's money left, he would like to add a stage for outdoor entertainment. He hopes construction will begin by next spring.
Also, READI funds awarded $800,000 to build several townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes to Sullivan.
Eleven town homes will be built at the current city hall building.
We've told you before city hall is moving to a new building on Main Street.
The mayor hopes the current city hall will be torn down in the next 6 months.
Another three townhomes will be built on East Washington Street.
The developers are waiting to be awarded with tax credit before they start construction. That decision is expected in November.
"We are not partnering with another group out of Indianapolis that are interested in coming down and actually putting 14 townhomes in the downtown area and then taking another 10 to 11 of the sites where we had tore down and re-purposing those with duplexes," says Mayor Lamb.
The mayor hopes to break ground on the projects by next spring.