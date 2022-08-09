Grant will help students from around Indiana check out state parks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is helping get more kids out of the classroom this fall.
Twenty-one Hoosier schools will be able to take field trips to parks across the state, thanks to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
The grant money will help cover the cost of transportation, entry fees, and classroom supplies for the field trips.
The money will help students right here in the Wabash Valley.
Students at North Central Junior-Senior High School and Sullivan Elementary School" will be able to go to Shakamak State Park.
Washington High School students will go to Spring Mill State Park.