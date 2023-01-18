Grant opportunity for Hoosiers hoping to make their community better

INDIANA (WTHI) - Applications are now open for AARP's 2023 Community Challenge Grant.
The grant helps fund Indiana organizations and governments' projects to make communities more liveable long-term.
Projects can be anything, like public space improvement, such as painting a mural downtown, to accesibility efforts, like expanding internet access to rural communities.
Grants can range from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the project.
AARP will accept applications up until March 15 at five in the afternoon.
Projects must be complete by November 30, 2023.
To look at past awarded projects or to apply, visit AARP's website here.