Grant opens up for people impacted by Crawford County tornado

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new grant is available for people who were affected by the tornado in Crawford County, Illinois.
The Illinois Realtors Association is offering a $500 grant to those affected.
Anyone can apply - even if you were only leasing the home you lived in. The money can pay for costs related to housing.
It can be used to pay for your monthly mortgage rent for your temporary shelter or unreimbursed losses directly related to the disaster.
A household can get a maximum of $500. The deadline to apply is July 1.