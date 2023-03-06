Grant money used to catch up on educational loss due to pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization says Indiana Student Learning Recovery grant money has made a difference.
The YMCA of the Wabash Valley and Greencastle Community Schools received $162,000.
We told you about this at the end of 2021. Since then, the school has hired staff members for after-school programming.
The focus is to catch up on academic losses due to the pandemic.
The State Department of Education continues to analyze the success of the programs that received grant money.
A state-wide report is set to be released this summer.