Grant money used to catch up on educational loss due to pandemic

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet
Tuesday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 23.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.7 feet
Thursday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Grant money used to catch up on educational loss due to pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization says Indiana Student Learning Recovery grant money has made a difference.

The YMCA of the Wabash Valley and Greencastle Community Schools received $162,000.

We told you about this at the end of 2021. Since then, the school has hired staff members for after-school programming.

The focus is to catch up on academic losses due to the pandemic.

The State Department of Education continues to analyze the success of the programs that received grant money.

A state-wide report is set to be released this summer.

Recommended for you