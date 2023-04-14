Grant money to help give Downtown Olney a complete makeover

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Since 2019, The State of Illinois has been investing $33.2 billion into improving the state’s transportation system and economic growth.
Olney recently received close to 3 million dollars from the state’s ‘Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program’ to improve its downtown area.
Over the next few years, work will begin to upgrade everything on Main Street and Whittle Avenue from top to bottom.
"We have a brick storm sewer under Main Street that was built in the 1870s," said Olney Mayor Mark Lambird.
"That storm sewer really needs to be replaced, so that is the first project we are going to have to do as we will need to tear everything up."
According to Lambird, work on the storm sewer could begin as early as next year.
The project will then work its way up.
Everything from the sidewalks to trashcans to flower planters will be upgraded.
New curb ramps and traffic signals that are ADA-compliant will also be added.
It is a major project that Mayor Lambird says will happen over the course of several years.
"It will outlast me as mayor and probably go into the next mayor, but I think we set the future up good for downtown Olney," said Mayor Lambird.
The work on Main Street will go from Kitchell Avenue to Boone Street.
The work on Whittle Avenue will go from Main Street to Elm Street.