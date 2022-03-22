Grant helps kids earn books through bingo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo county education fund is providing schools with mini-grants.
Ben Franklin Elementary is the latest school to receive one. They now have a Bingo for Books program. This program helps promote literacy. Instead of playing bingo with numbers students and their family use words. And when they get a ticket they'll get a book. Teachers say this gives students a chance to have a more hands-on learning experience.
"We're doing it in a fun way where these kids are learning without even realizing their learning that's the key to get these kids to do things and foster that learning out of them," says Justin Allen a 3rd grade teacher.
The students also got the chance to make scrapbooks about the history in Terre Haute.