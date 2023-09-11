Grant funding available for adult education providers

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will host 12 regional town hall meetings across Indiana, including Terre Haute, to inform instructional providers about a funding opportunity to serve Hoosiers communities through Adult Education.
The Terre Haute meeting will be 1-3 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Vigo County Public Library.
Each session will be led by DWD adult education team members and will include an overview of the grant application process, including what funds are available, who is eligible to apply and what is required of grant recipients.
DWD is seeking applications and proposals for adult education grant funds for program year 2024 and beyond from entities eligible to receive Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds.
The grant funds programs that assist working-age adults with obtaining a secondary school diploma, such as a high school equivalency, and with transitioning to post-secondary education and training. The programs also assist migrants and other individuals through English language classes.
To be eligible for funding, an adult education provider must fall under one of the following categories: local education agency; community-based organization; volunteer organization; institution of higher education; a public or private not-for-profit; a library, or a public housing partner.
Adult Education programs currently service all 92 Indiana counties with more than 250 locations. Indiana is among the nation's top states in multiple adult education categories:
* No. 1 for student achievement and growth;
* No. 2 for the number of high school equivalency diplomas awarded; and
* No. 4 for certificates earned through Integrated Education and Training.
The WIOA grant provides the necessary funding to continue to increase employment opportunities for Hoosiers.
Interested providers can email the DWD Adult Education team with questions at adulted@dwd.in.gov.