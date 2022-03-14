Grant aims to make learning a unique experience

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The East Fork White River has crested. The
crest of the White River is near Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash
River is approaching Mount Carmel. Flooding will gradually end this
week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Grant aims to make learning a unique experience

  • Updated
  • 0
Education Foundation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Vigo County schools have been awarded mini-grants. This money will be used to give students unique learning experiences.

With the mini-grants, several schools have received, teachers are making learning a more hands-on experience.

The Education Foundation awarded up to 750 dollars to various teachers across the Wabash Valley. One of those teachers is Kyra Hutchings.

She is an agriculture teacher who is showing her students how to plant seeds. She said this isn't even half of the things agriculture is good for.

"There's more to agriculture than being a farmer you can be a scientist," she said. "You can be salespeople, there's so many aspects you can do in the [agriculture] industry and this kinda gives them an idea of what they can do besides just being a farmer."

And the beautification club is working in collaboration with the agriculture class.

"We're trying to help make a butterfly garden," student Kaleb Westerkamm said.

Samantha Pearson's 3rd-grade class and Olivia Marrs class learned about Pi-day. There were several stations spread out across the classroom. They made bracelets, and each digit in pi represented a different color for them to string together.

"I just feel like learning these days gets more and more advanced," said 3rd grade teacher Samantha Pearson. "And we have so many requirements on these little babies. So, anything that gets them up and moving and working together and again gets them excited about learning that's our main goal."

6th-grade science teacher Pamela Runyan used her grant to buy rocket materials. She said she likes her class to focus on more hands-on learning opportunities.

"Bookwork is bookwork," Runyan said. "It isn't that exciting and science isn't bookwork. You do have to study some, yes. But, it's more about doing."

