Grant aims to make learning a unique experience

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Vigo County schools have been awarded mini-grants. This money will be used to give students unique learning experiences.
With the mini-grants, several schools have received, teachers are making learning a more hands-on experience.
The Education Foundation awarded up to 750 dollars to various teachers across the Wabash Valley. One of those teachers is Kyra Hutchings.
She is an agriculture teacher who is showing her students how to plant seeds. She said this isn't even half of the things agriculture is good for.
"There's more to agriculture than being a farmer you can be a scientist," she said. "You can be salespeople, there's so many aspects you can do in the [agriculture] industry and this kinda gives them an idea of what they can do besides just being a farmer."
And the beautification club is working in collaboration with the agriculture class.
"We're trying to help make a butterfly garden," student Kaleb Westerkamm said.
Samantha Pearson's 3rd-grade class and Olivia Marrs class learned about Pi-day. There were several stations spread out across the classroom. They made bracelets, and each digit in pi represented a different color for them to string together.
"I just feel like learning these days gets more and more advanced," said 3rd grade teacher Samantha Pearson. "And we have so many requirements on these little babies. So, anything that gets them up and moving and working together and again gets them excited about learning that's our main goal."
6th-grade science teacher Pamela Runyan used her grant to buy rocket materials. She said she likes her class to focus on more hands-on learning opportunities.
"Bookwork is bookwork," Runyan said. "It isn't that exciting and science isn't bookwork. You do have to study some, yes. But, it's more about doing."