Grand Opening for Lawn & Garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The season is here for Lawn and Garden Centers to reopen.
Walmart is looking to get you ready for planting.
There will be a Grand Opening on Saturday, April 2, for the Lawn & Garden Center.
It will be at 11 A.M. at Walmart on State Road 46.
The grand opening will have food vendors for you to enjoy.
These include Sati Babi, The Sugar Box, Taco Luv, and Favorite Cajun Things.
There will be feature items on different plants and information on cold weather planting.
It will also include fun for the entire family.
Refreshment Services Pepsi is helping put the event on.