Graduating students may have a stressful time finding jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Colleges around the country are celebrating their winter commencements. That includes Saturday's celebration at Indiana State University.
Now graduating students are looking for jobs.
Searching for a job is hard enough the way that it is, but doing so right out of college can seem almost impossible.
Though it seems harder, graduating from college only helps your chances of securing a job. According to Forbes, 68% of high school graduates, 75% of those who have some college experience, and 86% of people with at least a bachelor's degree had a job in 2022.
News 10 spoke to a graduating senior at Indiana State University about what her job searching experience has looked like.
"So, I started applying to jobs at hospitals probably around September and October," Natalie Biovana, an ISU graduate, said. "It was really, really stressful. I remember I got the text that I got an interview at like 8 a.m. and I freaked out."
Natalie Bivona has studied nursing while at ISU and was a part of Saturday's graduation ceremony at the Hulman Center. She mentioned that there are ways to get ahead of the curve when it comes to applying for jobs.
She also explained that networking with employers is a great way to increase the possibility of being hired right out of college.
"I would say that networking probably would make it less stressful for a lot of people," she said. "I feel like it is all about who you know in situations."
Because job searching can be stressful, Bivona has some advice based on her experiences for those who are graduating and still looking for a job.
"I would just say start applying early," she said. "People thought that I was weird for applying in September when I didn't graduate until December but if you start applying early I feel like it makes it a lot less stressful."
ISU graduates like Biovana say they are excited to begin their next chapter, and after a long job search, she will be starting her new job in Indianapolis soon.