Grab some all-you-can-eat fish while helping out a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support students in the Wabash Valley by going out for dinner this Friday.
Sarah Scott Middle School is hosting its annual fish fry dinner.
This is the tenth year of the event.
You can load up on homemade fried catfish or pulled pork from Rick's Smokehouse.
Money raised from the fish fry will help pay for field trips and student experiences.
Leaders at the school say the kids are putting in the work to help reach those goals.
The "all you can eat" fish fry is happening this Friday at Sarah Scott.
Doors open at 4:30.
you can buy tickets at the door or order them ahead of time online.