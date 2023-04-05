Governor signs controversial gender bill into law

INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a controversial bill banning gender transition treatments for minors.
On Wednesday, he signed Senate Bill 480.
It prohibits puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy, and gender-related surgeries for minors. The legislation will also end such care for current patients at the end of 2023.
Those who supported the bill feel children and teens are too young to make these decisions. Those against it say prohibiting gender care may have serious mental health consequences for trans youth.