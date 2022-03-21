 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals near an inch from this past Friday through Saturday
have led to lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette and
Montezuma in western Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Governor Pritzker launches Overdose Action Plan

  • 0
Indiana getting $1 million to help deal with opioid use

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) -- In Illinois, the number of opioid overdose deaths in 2020 increased 33%, compared to 2019.

That's why Governor JB Pritzker said he is fighting opioid use.

Monday, he announced the Overdose Action Plan.

It's an outline for combatting the opioid epidemic.

The plan relies on a social equity framework and a multi-agency collaboration.

It prioritizes outreach and engagement with people who are at risk for both fatal and non-fatal overdoses.

Pritzer said everybody knows somebody who is struggling -- and their lives are worth saving.

With those concerns in mind, Pritzker also named a Chief Behavioral Health Officer, David Jones.

Jones will support mental, emotional and overall behavioral health wellness for everyone.

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

