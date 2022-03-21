Governor Pritzker launches Overdose Action Plan

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) -- In Illinois, the number of opioid overdose deaths in 2020 increased 33%, compared to 2019.
That's why Governor JB Pritzker said he is fighting opioid use.
Monday, he announced the Overdose Action Plan.
It's an outline for combatting the opioid epidemic.
The plan relies on a social equity framework and a multi-agency collaboration.
It prioritizes outreach and engagement with people who are at risk for both fatal and non-fatal overdoses.
Pritzer said everybody knows somebody who is struggling -- and their lives are worth saving.
With those concerns in mind, Pritzker also named a Chief Behavioral Health Officer, David Jones.
Jones will support mental, emotional and overall behavioral health wellness for everyone.