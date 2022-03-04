Governor Pritzker Issues Updated COVID-19 Executive Order

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) --Governor JB Pritzker updated the state's COVID-19 executive order.
With Illinois continuing to see vast improvement in recent weeks of COVID-19 hospitalizations and transmission, Governor Pritzker released an updated executive order.
The order is lifting the school exclusion requirements, shifting schools back to the ordinary processes for handling infectious diseases.
The executive order was initially put in place to standardize CDC requirements for schools and alleviate the burden on overwhelmed local health departments from having to provide individualized recommendations.
Now that the COVID-19 surge has subsided, schools and local health departments can return to exercising their longstanding authority to address infectious disease cases among students and staff.
The CDC and IDPH continue to strongly recommend that students, teachers, and staff stay home when they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 or have signs of any infectious illness, including COVID-19. Schools should also continue to recommend that close contacts stay home and will continue to coordinate with their corresponding local health department to determine whether a close contact should stay home based on CDC guidance.