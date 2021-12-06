Governor orders flag to half-staff to honor late U.S. Senator Bob Dole

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WTHI) - Flags at the Indiana Statehouse will be flown at half-staff until December 9.
Governor Eric Holcomb ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor the late U.S. Senator Bob Dole.
The governor also asked for businesses and homes to lower their flags.
Three presidential runs
In 1996, he resigned from the Senate as the chamber's then-longest serving GOP leader to focus on running for the White House, quipping it was either "the White House or home." He entered the race as the front-runner and fended off an early challenge from his right from Pat Buchanan to secure the nomination, then selected former congressman and supply-side economics champion Jack Kemp as his running mate.
But he lost the election handily to incumbent President Bill Clinton, who at the time was riding a strong economy and drew a contrast between his image as a Baby Boomer and the 73-year-old Dole, who was portrayed as old and out of touch.
It was the last of Dole's bids for the White House. His first, in 1980, gained little traction, but his second, in 1988, initially provided a strong challenge to eventual nominee George H.W. Bush after Dole won the Iowa caucuses. The race between the two men eventually turned nasty, culminating with Dole testily telling Bush in a live television moment on the night he lost the New Hampshire primary, "Stop lying about my record."
The rivalry between the two men would fade over time; in 2018, when Bush laid in state at the Capitol Rotunda, Dole was helped to his feet from his wheelchair to salute his one-time opponent.