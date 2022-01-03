You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Newberry.



.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.  The Wabash is expected to crest near
Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Governor Holcomb unveils new 2022 Next Level Agenda

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Holcomb Next Level Agenda

Governor Holcomb Next Level Agenda 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As the new year begins, new priorities for the state of Indiana are already underway. 

On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb unveiled the 2022 Next Level Agenda to the public. He says the goal of the agenda is to help the state thrive in five different areas of development: Economic, Workforce, Health and Wellness, Community, and Good Government Services.

Holcomb says Hoosiers can expect some strong growth in the year to come, especially on the economic front. One of his biggest focuses for the year is to continue to build upon an already strong economy. 

"Obviously we are coming off a very strong year in 2021 in terms of our state's economy," he said. "Just over at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), we ushered in a new all-time record in terms of our capital investments, in terms of new payroll, in terms of the number of new job commitments. We are also going to look at a number of ways to keep this momentum going up on the economic front in a number of ways. "

Holcomb says a key part of the state's growing economy is thanks to its powerful manufacturing sector. He says Indiana is the number one manufacturing state per capita in the entire country. This is now leading to a new incentive for business owners.

"We are number one and as we continue to advance on the manufacturing front we have to make sure that we are keeping up and keeping pace with all of the new equipment that is being purchased," he said. "So, we are proposing eliminating the 30% business personal property tax floor on new equipment to encourage those continued investments in the state of Indiana and to continue to build out that very important sector to our state's economy."

There is also an incentive to get more workers to come live in Indiana. This includes appropriating hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband expansion within the next several years. Further making it easier for Hoosiers doing remote work and E-learning

"Being connected is really about economic opportunity and quality of life," Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, said. "When you [Holcomb] talked about all of those remote workers - to get them to Indiana we have to have that [broadband] connection"

Overall, the 2022 Next Level Agenda has many ambitions for the year ahead and Holcomb says the state is in a great position.

"There are so many big projects that are not just scheduled but that are being done right now all over the state of Indiana," he said. "This is connecting us again with the world and the marketplace." 

For the full agenda and to see more areas of development in detail, click here.

