Governor Holcomb leads economic development trip

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb is off to Europe this week for a big economic development trip.
On Sunday, Holcomb along with Secretary Brad Chambers set off to Europe to connect with global leaders and build strategic relationships. This includes leaders in Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Monaco.
Holcomb says the purpose of the trip is to continue to build upon Indiana's already strong economy and explore new global investment opportunities.
"There's no substitute for thanking and meeting prospective investors in person," Governor Holcomb said. "We look to build upon Indiana's ever-growing global reputation already established by the recent record-breaking years of new job and capital investment commitments. We'll use our upcoming time in Europe to both strengthen key existing relationships and to promote our state as an international embracer of the industries of the future."