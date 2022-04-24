Governor Holcomb leads economic development trip

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb talks about precautions being taken ahead of an impending winter storm Wednesday, Feb. 2, 20221, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The first wave of the winter storm, which is poised to sweep through much of the country, will begin with rain in Indianapolis Wednesday morning and will be followed by a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, then several inches of snow. Marion County could see anywhere from 6.5 to 10 inches of snow in the second half of the storm. Press Conference With Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Indot State Police Indiana Department Of Homeland Security Ahead Of Statewide Winter Storm Wednesday Feb 2 2022 At The Indiana Statehouse In Indianapolis