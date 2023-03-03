Governor expresses disappointment over some Ohio train crash waste coming to Putnam County

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well. Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning, with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 12. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&