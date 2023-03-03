Governor expresses disappointment over some Ohio train crash waste coming to Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Waste from the Ohio train derailment is coming to this area.
But state and federal officials representing Indiana continue to raise safety concerns.
The plan is to take some waste to Heritage Environmental Services in Putnam County.
We told you about the expected shipments earlier this week. It involves about 100 truckloads of contaminated soil.
Officials at Heritage Environmental say the contamination is at very low levels.
They say the facility has been handling toxic materials safely for several years.
Governor Eric Holcomb ordered third-party testing of the waste. A third-party provider was supposed to start that testing Friday.
In a statement, Holcomb said he was disappointed to learn Indiana was selected as a receiving site. He said officials should do everything within their control to assure their communities.
See Holcomb's full statement below.
“Effective immediately, I have directed our administration to contract with a nationally recognized
laboratory to begin rigorous 3rd party testing for dangerous levels of dioxins on the material being transported to the Roachdale facility from the East Palestine train spill.
As I indicated in an earlier statement, it was extremely disappointing to learn through a press conference held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, confirming that the EPA had chosen Indiana as a location to deposit and remediate the waste from East Palestine, Ohio. This was made after our administration directly conveyed that the materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. As you can expect, I expressed as much to the EPA administrator when we spoke on the phone Tuesday, Feb. 28.
All of us can agree that we should do everything within our control to provide assurance to our communities. This testing is the next necessary step. Since making this decision, we have informed the EPA and the site operator urging them to coordinate closely with this 3rd party laboratory to carry out this important testing. Sampling is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Friday, March 3.”