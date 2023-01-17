Governor Eric Holcomb's new 2023 budget plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a new proposal that would increase money for Hoosier schools. Part of that plan includes changing who pays for students' textbooks.
Gov. Holcomb's new plan would create over $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 schools. Part of the plan includes having the state pay for textbook and curriculum fees rather than parents.
The move to cut out the expense for families would cost the state approximately $160 million per year.
In his new proposal, Holcomb explained that the Indiana Constitution promises a free education to everyone in the state. But then adds that parents are paying hundreds of dollars on textbooks each year.
He also explained that, "Sadly Indiana remains one of only seven states that still allows this disguised tax to be levied on parents each year."
For parents in the area, there seems to be mixed emotions across the board on the issue. Dennis Ritter is a local parents who supports the idea, but says this may not be the best way to put it into action.
"So, I think it is a great idea and it probably has a fit," he said. "You know I don't think he needs to provide books for everybody, I think it should be more driven to give those who need it and not those who don't."
But for some parents the Governor's decision raises some questions.
Bob Burkle is another local parent. He says making textbooks free would raise more concerns for parents rather than take them away.
"Well, I think if the textbooks are going to be free where else are they going to cut corners to make up the difference?," he said. "In my opinion I think it would be better to just pay the book fees."
The Indiana State Legislators will ultimately decide if Holcomb's budget is passed later this month.