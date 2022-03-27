Governor Eric Holcomb's economic development trip to Slovakia and Israel

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland
flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding
on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some
locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on
the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest
on the Wabash is near Montezuma, while the crest on the White is
near Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Sunday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland
flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding
on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some
locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on
the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest
on the Wabash is near Montezuma, while the crest on the White is
near Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.6 feet Monday,
April 04.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland
flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding
on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some
locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on
the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest
on the Wabash is near Montezuma, while the crest on the White is
near Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday /9:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Sunday /9:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 19.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Governor Eric Holcomb's economic development trip to Slovakia and Israel

  • Updated
  • 0
'This is an overreach of the government's role' Gov. Holcomb directs state officials to file lawsuit challenging federal govt. vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb is traveling to Europe and the Middle East to work on important economic developments.

Beginning this weekend, Gov. Holcomb, Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles, and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers are traveling to Slovakia and later Israel. The goal is to increase Indiana's international engagement and cultivate new business relationships in central Europe and the Middle East.

"Secretary Chambers and I are energized to strengthen relationships with global leaders and job creators while forging new partnerships to advance economic growth and further diversify our dynamic economy," Governor Holcomb said.

Additionally, Holcomb is set to meet with non-governmental and civil society organizations. Here, the hope is to voice Indiana's full support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

"This visit also provides an opportunity to do what's right and offer Hoosier support through humanitarian efforts to the Ukrainians who have found refuge in Slovakia and the greater region," he said. "As Hoosiers, we continue to do our part from Indiana, but we have an opportunity to prove our support and commitment to Ukrainians whose lives are being directly impacted by the Russian invasion."

This trip comes weeks ahead of Indiana hosting the inaugural Global Economic Summit. The delegation will build on Indiana-Slovakia and Indiana-Israel ties and help inspire future economic partnerships, propel innovation and advance the global economy.