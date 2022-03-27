Governor Eric Holcomb's economic development trip to Slovakia and Israel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb is traveling to Europe and the Middle East to work on important economic developments.
Beginning this weekend, Gov. Holcomb, Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles, and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers are traveling to Slovakia and later Israel. The goal is to increase Indiana's international engagement and cultivate new business relationships in central Europe and the Middle East.
"Secretary Chambers and I are energized to strengthen relationships with global leaders and job creators while forging new partnerships to advance economic growth and further diversify our dynamic economy," Governor Holcomb said.
Additionally, Holcomb is set to meet with non-governmental and civil society organizations. Here, the hope is to voice Indiana's full support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.
"This visit also provides an opportunity to do what's right and offer Hoosier support through humanitarian efforts to the Ukrainians who have found refuge in Slovakia and the greater region," he said. "As Hoosiers, we continue to do our part from Indiana, but we have an opportunity to prove our support and commitment to Ukrainians whose lives are being directly impacted by the Russian invasion."
This trip comes weeks ahead of Indiana hosting the inaugural Global Economic Summit. The delegation will build on Indiana-Slovakia and Indiana-Israel ties and help inspire future economic partnerships, propel innovation and advance the global economy.