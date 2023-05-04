Governor Eric Holcomb takes action on remaining bills from regular session

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed 91 bills into law Thursday, which generally take effect July first.
Below is a recap of some of the bills WTHI-TV has been following this legislative session.
HB 1447 | EDUCATION MATTERS
Schools will have to publish lists of materials offered at their libraries, as well as establish procedures for complaints about books included in the collections that are deemed "obscene" or "harmful to minors." The law also removes "'educational purpose" as a legal defense for schools and librarians when materials are called into question. They could still explain a work's scientific value. Near the end of the session, Indiana lawmakers revived the 'material harmful for minors' language from Senate Bill 12 in House Bill 1447, which deals with student assessments.
HB 1177 | TEACHER FIREARM TRAINING
Schools will be able to apply for state funding to cover the cost of teacher handgun training. The training must be followed as outlined in the law, which includes 40 hours of curriculum for using and storing guns at school.
HB 1466 | JUROR COMPENSATION
Jurors in the Hoosier state will receive $30 for each day of attendance until the jury is selected. The first five days of a trial will pay $80 per day. Starting on the sixth day, the payment increases to $90 per day. The goal is to better compensate people as they serve a vital role in Indiana's criminal justice system.
SB 1 | BEHAVIORAL HEALTH MATTERS
Indiana lawmakers made mental health a priority by assigning a related bill to the first Senate bill slot. It builds on the 988 Crisis Network and certified community behavioral health clinic infrastructure. The new law will ensure there's someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go. A mobile team will go to people who can't be helped over the phone. If that's not enough, the mobile team will get patients to a qualified center.
SB 369 | AED REQUIREMENTS
Schools will have to follow standards for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at school extracurricular events. The law sets a three-minute response goal for cardiac emergencies at athletic, marching band, drama, and musical activities. Schools must have AED plans, training, and drills for staff overseeing those events. Districts can also apply for state money to pay for AEDs.
HB 1449 | 21ST CENTURY SCHOLARS PROGRAM
Hoosier students will have better access to the 21st Century Scholars program, which helps eligible kids pay for college. Before the new law, students had to apply by the end of their 8th-grade year. Lawmakers said many students missed out because they didn't know about the program or didn't take action. Now, eligible students will be automatically enrolled. Families have the option to not take part.
HB 1528 | NEXT GENERATION HOOSIER EDUCATORS SCHOLARSHIP
A change aims to attract more Hoosier educators by broadening the eligibility to the Hoosier Educators Scholarship program. People enrolled in a "transition to teaching" program will be able to earn up to $10,000. They must already have a baccalaureate degree. Applicants must also agree to teach at a public school or other eligible school for five years after completing the transition program.
SB 242 | FLOODPLAIN MAPPING
The governor has signed off on legislation that addresses concerns involving floodplain mapping and the permitting process. Under a law last session, counties were supposed to be using the Department of Natural Resource's "best available data" when making decisions for floodplain permits. Some counties and property owners voiced concerns over the accuracy of the data. After this June, permit applicants will be able to choose to use the data or an engineering study they will have to pay for. Hoosiers can also request reviews of the DNR data if they don't agree with a permit denial. The law outlines the review process. Under the law, floodplain administrators have to have training after June 2025.