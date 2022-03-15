Governor Eric Holcomb signs legislation into law that aims to protect children

INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed legislation into law aiming to protect Hoosier children.
House Enrolled Act 1313, which was signed into law by Gov. Holcomb on March 10, will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The legislation requires healthcare providers to offer universal lead testing for children at 12 and 24 months of age. Previously, only children with Medicaid coverage were required to be tested at those intervals.
House Enrolled Act 1169, which will take effect July 1, 2022, aligns Indiana’s process for investigating Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths (SUIDs) with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention best practices. This alignment will ensure that coroner investigations into deaths among healthy children who die suddenly and unexpectedly are handled consistently across the state and include imaging, pathology and toxicology.
“Children are our most precious asset, and these agenda bills will go a long way to help protect children from harmful exposures and allow us to better understand the causes behind the tragic loss of an infant so that we can prevent future deaths,” Gov. Holcomb said.