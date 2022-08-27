Governor Eric Holcomb returns from economic development trip with a new positive outlook

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb just returned to Indianapolis after his week-long economic development trip to Asia.
The goal of the trip was to help Indiana strengthen existing and future investment opportunities on the global stage, specifically in future-focused industries.
This includes a focus on energy and electric vehicles.
Holcomb released the following statement on Saturday about the success of this trip:
“I couldn’t be more pleased with our discussions in Seoul this week, reaffirming the strong economic and cultural partnerships between Indiana and South Korea,” he said. “It was a great opportunity to highlight the alternate energy and EV battery ecosystems we are building in the state. I’m confident that the relationships we created and deepened this week will lead to even more innovation, investment and a focus to develop better two-way trade between Indiana and South Korea.”