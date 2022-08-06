Governor Eric Holcomb releases statement about the 2022 Indiana Special Session

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb recently signed Senate Bill 1, banning a majority of abortions in the state and Senate Bill 2, bringing relief to Hoosier taxpayers.
Here is what he had to say after signing Senate Bill 1 into law:
"[Friday], I proudly signed Senate Enrolled Act 2 to return $1 billion back to Hoosier taxpayers. This fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session in order help Hoosiers hurting from historically high inflation."
Here is what he had to say after signing Senate Bill 2 into law:
“Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life. In my view, SEA 1 accomplishes this goal following its passage in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly with a solid majority of support. These actions followed long days of hearings filled with sobering and personal testimony from citizens and elected representatives on this emotional and complex topic. Ultimately, those voices shaped and informed the final contents of the legislation and its carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances a woman or unborn child might face."
