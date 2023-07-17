Gov. Pritzker leads trade mission in the UK

UNITED KINGDOM (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is continuing a trade mission in the United Kingdom.
Pritzker is leading a delegation to promote the state’s achievements in business and higher education. Monday, they discussed opportunities to strengthen the transatlantic connection between post-secondary institutions in the United Kingdom and Illinois.
In other meetings, the governor and delegation members discussed trade and investment between the United States and United Kingdom, including why Illinois is an ideal location for United Kingdom companies and ways to further strengthen the United States and United Kingdom's economic relationship.
Over the coming days, the Governor will discuss economic cooperation related to manufacturing, clean energy and technology, quantum, hospitality, and real estate.