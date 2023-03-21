Gov. JB Pritzker announces $175 million for 'Back to Business' program

CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $175 million in available grant funding through the Back to Business program.

The latest American Rescue Plan Act-funded opportunity is designed to provide additional support for the hardest-hit sectors, including restaurants, hotels, and businesses or organizations in the creative arts sector.

“In the three years since COVID-19 brought our state, our nation, and our world to a standstill, Illinois businesses have come back swinging—in part thanks to our Back to Business program,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is committed to helping small business owners move past survival and onto long-term success—and this latest investment of $175 million in B2B grants does exactly that.”

To provide hands-on support and raise awareness about the program, the State has mobilized a network of more than 100 community navigators across Illinois. Applications are open from April 5 through May 10, 2023 and awards are expected to be made several weeks after the deadline date.

All eligible applicants will receive a grant as long as the business meets eligibility requirements and submits proper documentation and attestations.

In addition to webinars and outreach hosted by community navigators, DCEO will be hosting statewide information kick-off sessions on the dates below:

Statewide DCEO English-Language Webinars

Friday, March 24, 2023, 10:00 a.m.



Register here : https://illinois.webex.com/illinois/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec5b73690d4bccf3d0a746566bb556dd4

Thursday, March 30, 2023, 10:00 a.m.



Register here : https://illinois.webex.com/weblink/register/r031e68d1fa6ed6bf4dfbae1b12059070

Thursday, April 6, 2023, 2:00 p.m.



Register here: https://illinois.webex.com/illinois/k2/j.php?MTID=ta23ccf35e0f4dd0dc6d8037f87e014c1