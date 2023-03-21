 Skip to main content
Gov. JB Pritzker announces $175 million for 'Back to Business' program

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker on March 31, 2020, extended his statewide stay-at-home order for three weeks as the nation struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Pritzker set a new deadline of April 30 for keeping people inside except for essential needs and jobs. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $175 million in available grant funding through the Back to Business program.

The latest American Rescue Plan Act-funded opportunity is designed to provide additional support for the hardest-hit sectors, including restaurants, hotels, and businesses or organizations in the creative arts sector.

“In the three years since COVID-19 brought our state, our nation, and our world to a standstill, Illinois businesses have come back swinging—in part thanks to our Back to Business program,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is committed to helping small business owners move past survival and onto long-term success—and this latest investment of $175 million in B2B grants does exactly that.”

To provide hands-on support and raise awareness about the program, the State has mobilized a network of more than 100 community navigators across Illinois. Applications are open from April 5 through May 10, 2023 and awards are expected to be made several weeks after the deadline date.

All eligible applicants will receive a grant as long as the business meets eligibility requirements and submits proper documentation and attestations. 

In addition to webinars and outreach hosted by community navigators, DCEO will be hosting statewide information kick-off sessions on the dates below:

  • Statewide Spanish-Language Webinar:
    • Subvenciones Back to Business (B2B por sus siglas en inglés) para restaurantes, hoteles, y empresas de artes creativas
    • Jueves, 30 de marzo de 11:00 a.m.
    • Registrese aqui https://bit.ly/ildceob2b

