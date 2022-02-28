Gov. Holcomb signs executive order in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Indiana's governor is reacting strongly to the crisis in Ukraine.
Monday, Governor Holcomb signed an executive order in response to Russia's invasion. He said he stands with the people of Ukraine.
The order takes specific actions to show the state's commitment. Here is the Governor's
-The Department of Administration will review all state contracts that involve Russian-owned or affiliated companies.
-The office of technology will continue to strengthen infrastructure to guard against Russian Cyberattacks.
-The Governor encourages Hoosier businesses and companies in Indiana to evaluate their future business relationship with Russia.
-The governor will standby to assist future Ukrainian refugees should a federal policy call for it.