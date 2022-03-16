Gov. Holcomb encourages fire departments to participate in program to protect firefighters’ health and safety

INDIANA (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday the next steps in a new program to collect and dispose of hazardous firefighting foam that contains PFAS, a known contaminant.
This new program will allow fire departments to dispose of the PFAS foam for free without any further exposure to themselves or the environment.
Russell Feuquay, the Hazardous Materials Director for the Terre Haute Fire Department, said THFD is a step ahead.
“We switched over to environmentally friendly foam about five years ago,” Feuquay said.
He also adds that THFD has plenty of PFAS foam leftover that they will be disposing of with this new program.