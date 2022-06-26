Gov. Eric Holcomb set to attend 2022 Select USA Investment Summit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his participation in the 2022 Select USA Investment Summit.
The summit begins Sunday and lasts until Tuesday in National Harbor, Maryland. The U.S. Department of Commerce is hosting it.
The summit will include discussions of innovation and entrepreneurship. It will also touch on key topics such as supply chain, infrastructure, and renewable energy.
This year's summit is is set to be the largest to date with more than 3,000 participants.
Over the years, the event has brought in $59 billion in new FDI into the U.S. -- supporting nearly 49,000 American jobs!