 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy frost possible across portions of Central Indiana late
tonight...

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid 30s across portions
of Central Indiana overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.
Cold temperatures and light winds may allow patchy frost to form
in a few spots outside of urban areas by sunrise. Frost should be
more prevalent in normally colder low-lying rural locations.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from frost tonight.

A more widespread frost is likely this weekend.

Good Samaritan's Safety PIN Progam raises awareness on Infant Mortality

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Sam's Safety PIN Program - 5pm

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is working to bring awareness to infant mortality and prevent future deaths.

In 2020, 531 infants in Indiana and 733 infants in Illinois passed away before their first birthday. 

In April 2021, Good Samaritan Hospital received funding from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Since then, the hospital has been using that money to start it's Safety PIN Program.

The first month of life is the most important for infant survival

"We really wanna start during pregnancy, as early as possible, to reduce prenatal risks and preterm births" said Casandra Debord, Good Samaritan's Safety PIN Program Director. 

The program makes sure moms are connected to their health care providers and additional services that the mother or infant child may need. 

"I will meet with the mom and identify what her needs are, which could be anything from transportation to housing to not having enough food in the home" said Callie Cessna, Good Samaritan Perinatal Navigator. 

There are currently 37 patients participating in Good Samaritan's Safety PIN Program. 

"One thing I think is unique", said Cessna, "is that you do not have to be referred by your provider to participate in this program."

You can read more about Good Samaritan's Safety PIN Program here

Recommended for you