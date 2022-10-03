Good Samaritan's Safety PIN Progam raises awareness on Infant Mortality

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is working to bring awareness to infant mortality and prevent future deaths.
In 2020, 531 infants in Indiana and 733 infants in Illinois passed away before their first birthday.
In April 2021, Good Samaritan Hospital received funding from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Since then, the hospital has been using that money to start it's Safety PIN Program.
The first month of life is the most important for infant survival
"We really wanna start during pregnancy, as early as possible, to reduce prenatal risks and preterm births" said Casandra Debord, Good Samaritan's Safety PIN Program Director.
The program makes sure moms are connected to their health care providers and additional services that the mother or infant child may need.
"I will meet with the mom and identify what her needs are, which could be anything from transportation to housing to not having enough food in the home" said Callie Cessna, Good Samaritan Perinatal Navigator.
There are currently 37 patients participating in Good Samaritan's Safety PIN Program.
"One thing I think is unique", said Cessna, "is that you do not have to be referred by your provider to participate in this program."
You can read more about Good Samaritan's Safety PIN Program here.