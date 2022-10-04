Good samaritans give life-saving help to semi-driver involved in I-70 Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Tuesday morning crash that hurt one person.
It happened around 8:00 on I-70 near the 23-mile-marker. That's in Clay County.
Indiana State Police says 78-year-old Judith Minar from Brazil was trying to get onto the interstate when she sideswiped a semi.
That caused Minar's vehicle to spin, coming to a stop on 70. The semi-driver left the road and rolled the truck, trapping him inside. The truck driver was identified as 40-year-old Troy Pina, from Georgia.
Pina was trapped inside his truck. Police said good samaritans performed life-saving first aid on Pina.
Pina was ultimately airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.