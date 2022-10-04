 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Good samaritans give life-saving help to semi-driver involved in I-70 Clay County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
crash 2.jpg

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Tuesday morning crash that hurt one person.

It happened around 8:00 on I-70 near the 23-mile-marker. That's in Clay County.

Indiana State Police says 78-year-old Judith Minar from Brazil was trying to get onto the interstate when she sideswiped a semi.

Interstate 70 crash

1 of 4

That caused Minar's vehicle to spin, coming to a stop on 70. The semi-driver left the road and rolled the truck, trapping him inside. The truck driver was identified as 40-year-old Troy Pina, from Georgia.

Pina was trapped inside his truck. Police said good samaritans performed life-saving first aid on Pina.

Pina was ultimately airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Recommended for you