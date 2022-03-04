Good Samaritan updating visitor guidelines as COVID-19 situation changes

VINCENNES, Ind. - Due to the significant decrease in COVID-19 transmission in the community, Good Samaritan has made updates to its visitor guidelines.
The most notable change is allowing two visitors for inpatient visitation. Outpatient, perioperative (outpatient surgery) and medical practice patients are still restricted to one visitor age 16 or older only if needed to help with medical, mobility and cognitive needs who is age 16 or older.
Although the number of COVID transmissions has decreased throughout the county, Good Samaritan asks that all non-essential visitors please refrain from visiting facilities at this time. This includes anyone who is not visiting or assisting a patient (ex. non-essential vendors, visitors to our cafeteria, gift shop and coffee shop).
“Our region’s Patient Safety Coalition has been meeting every couple of weeks to assess visitation and to review the trends of circulating COVID illness within our communities,” said Laura McBee, Infection Prevention Coordinator. “We have sustained a steady decline in COVID within our community and hospital and feel we can safely relax our visitation.”