Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EST Friday was 15.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Good Samaritan updating visitor guidelines as COVID-19 situation changes

  • 0
Good Samaritan joins list of health care systems with COVID-19 vaccine requirement

VINCENNES, Ind. - Due to the significant decrease in COVID-19 transmission in the community, Good Samaritan has made updates to its visitor guidelines. 

The most notable change is allowing two visitors for inpatient visitation. Outpatient, perioperative (outpatient surgery) and medical practice patients are still restricted to one visitor age 16 or older only if needed to help with medical, mobility and cognitive needs who is age 16 or older.

Although the number of COVID transmissions has decreased throughout the county, Good Samaritan asks that all non-essential visitors please refrain from visiting facilities at this time. This includes anyone who is not visiting or assisting a patient (ex. non-essential vendors, visitors to our cafeteria, gift shop and coffee shop).

“Our region’s Patient Safety Coalition has been meeting every couple of weeks to assess visitation and to review the trends of circulating COVID illness within our communities,” said Laura McBee, Infection Prevention Coordinator. “We have sustained a steady decline in COVID within our community and hospital and feel we can safely relax our visitation.”

