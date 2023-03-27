Good Samaritan updates visitor guidelines effective April 3

VINCENNES, Ind. - Good Samaritan has updated inpatient visitor hours.
Effective Monday, April 3, 2023, Good Samaritan inpatient visitor hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All visitors will still be required to use the contactless sign-in kiosks at the Health Pavilion, Gibault Memorial, Same Day Surgery (2 nd Floor), Cancer Pavilion and Emergency Room entrances.
Visitors are able to enter through the Health Pavilion doors, Monday – Friday
from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outside of those hours, visitors must enter through the Emergency Department doors as the Health Pavilion doors will be locked.
A detailed visitation policy can be found on Good Samaritan’s website.