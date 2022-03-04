 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

White River at Petersburg to Hazleton.


.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Monday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Good Samaritan to improve access to health care with purchase of Bierhaus Building

  • Updated
  • 0
Good Sam Building

Good Sam Building

 WTHI Editor

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Board of Governors at Good Samaritan has approved the $1.5 million purchase of the historic Bierhaus Building.

Good Samaritan says the purchase is a way to continue its efforts to provide efficient access to primary and specialty care services to patients.

The building provides additional space needed to accommodate the various service lines Good Samaritan currently offers and a location for future growth for the organization.

The property approved for purchase consists of a 63,587 square foot building, which sits on Second Street.

The Bierhaus Building was constructed in 1901 and renovated in 1998, with several office suites designed for medical use.

"We are excited to combine the rich history of the Bierhaus Building with that of Good Samaritan, and in furthering our strategic goal of making access to quality health care available to our patients," said Matt Schuckman, Chief Financial Officer of Good Samaritan.

