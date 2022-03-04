Good Samaritan to improve access to health care with purchase of Bierhaus Building

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Board of Governors at Good Samaritan has approved the $1.5 million purchase of the historic Bierhaus Building.
Good Samaritan says the purchase is a way to continue its efforts to provide efficient access to primary and specialty care services to patients.
The building provides additional space needed to accommodate the various service lines Good Samaritan currently offers and a location for future growth for the organization.
The property approved for purchase consists of a 63,587 square foot building, which sits on Second Street.
The Bierhaus Building was constructed in 1901 and renovated in 1998, with several office suites designed for medical use.
"We are excited to combine the rich history of the Bierhaus Building with that of Good Samaritan, and in furthering our strategic goal of making access to quality health care available to our patients," said Matt Schuckman, Chief Financial Officer of Good Samaritan.