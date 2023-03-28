Good Samaritan offering free stroke screenings in April

VINCENNES, Ind. - Good Samaritan is offering free stroke screenings to the community in April.
The screenings will be on Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) at Good Samaritan in the Charles C. Hedde, MD Health Education Center.
Experts say stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and up to 80% of them can be prevented.
“We are happy to once again offer these free screenings to our community,” said Susan Yochum, Wellness Coordinator at Good Samaritan. “Stroke month is the perfect time to raise awareness about stroke, and also educate everyone about the signs, symptoms and risk factors for stroke.”
During the screening, attendees will visit multiple booths offering different tests. These tests include; blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), lipid profile, A1C, carotid artery screening and atrial fibrillation.
Educators, registered nurses and a dietician will also be offering valuable information and hand-outs describing the different ways to decrease the risk of stroke.
Appointments are required for the screenings and space is limited. Those
interested in making an appointment can go online and register at gshvin.org/strokescreenings or call Community Health at (812) 885-8753.