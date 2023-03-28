Good Samaritan offering free stroke screenings in April

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Monday night. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 20.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 20.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Good Samaritan offering free stroke screenings in April

Good Samaritan joins list of health care systems with COVID-19 vaccine requirement

VINCENNES, Ind. - Good Samaritan is offering free stroke screenings to the community in April.

The screenings will be on Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) at Good Samaritan in the Charles C. Hedde, MD Health Education Center.

Experts say stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and up to 80% of them can be prevented.

“We are happy to once again offer these free screenings to our community,” said Susan Yochum, Wellness Coordinator at Good Samaritan. “Stroke month is the perfect time to raise awareness about stroke, and also educate everyone about the signs, symptoms and risk factors for stroke.”

During the screening, attendees will visit multiple booths offering different tests. These tests include; blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), lipid profile, A1C, carotid artery screening and atrial fibrillation.

Educators, registered nurses and a dietician will also be offering valuable information and hand-outs describing the different ways to decrease the risk of stroke.

Appointments are required for the screenings and space is limited. Those

interested in making an appointment can go online and register at gshvin.org/strokescreenings or call Community Health at (812) 885-8753.

